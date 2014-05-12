LATEST PAPER
Column: Is a stolen iPhone worth your safety?

Minyanville

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE
Pop into any comments section covering iOS, Android, or even BlackBerry devices and you can readily see how dedicated users are to their smartphones.

But such devotion goes beyond simple platform fandom. Smartphones have become lifelines, constant problem-solvers, and often the sole means of occupying one's time.

So if that technological limb is suddenly amputated by some lowlife looking for a quick couple of bucks at a pawnshop, the victim's shock, loss, and rage all hit a fever pitch in equal measure.

And in that emotional state, many people are willing to go full Charles Bronson, stalk the thief down to retrieve their phone, and maybe administer some vigilante justice.

Full story at Minyanville.

