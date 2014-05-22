Column: Microsoft's Surface Pro 3

Microsoft's new Surface Pro 3 is here.

I've spent the whole morning trying to figure out where this new tablet/laptop hybrid fits in the marketplace, and I've come up with a conclusion: It's a flawed product that's part of a correct strategy.

Microsoft wants a bigger foothold in mobile computing to hold off the Apple iOS and Google Android/Chrome camps.

And the Surface Pro 3 is certainly compelling in that it can function both as a fully-powered Windows laptop running applications like Adobe PhotoShop and Office, and as a tablet.

