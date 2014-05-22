News Column: Microsoft's Surface Pro 3 Minyanville By MICHAEL COMEAU/MINYANVILLE May 22, 2014 5:03 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Microsoft's new Surface Pro 3 is here. I've spent the whole morning trying to figure out where this new tablet/laptop hybrid fits in the marketplace, and I've come up with a conclusion: It's a flawed product that's part of a correct strategy. Microsoft wants a bigger foothold in mobile computing to hold off the Apple iOS and Google Android/Chrome camps. And the Surface Pro 3 is certainly compelling in that it can function both as a fully-powered Windows laptop running applications like Adobe PhotoShop and Office, and as a tablet. Microsoft's new Surface Pro 3 is here. I've spent the whole morning trying to figure out where this new tablet/laptop hybrid fits in the marketplace, and I've come up with a conclusion: It's a flawed product that's part of a correct strategy. Microsoft wants a bigger foothold in mobile computing to hold off the Apple iOS and Google Android/Chrome camps. And the Surface Pro 3 is certainly compelling in that it can function both as a fully-powered Windows laptop running applications like Adobe PhotoShop and Office, and as a tablet. Full story at Minyanville. By MICHAEL COMEAU/MINYANVILLE Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.