News Column: Prepare to wait a little longer for the iPhone 6

Minyanville
By Mike Schuster/Minyanville
February 27, 2014 9:38 PM

For the first four iPhone models, Apple kept a regular summer release schedule for the latest versions of its smartphone line. But ever since the October release of the iPhone 4S in 2011, Cupertino hasn't introduced a new iPhone to the public until the time when the leaves start to change. However, there has been speculation that Apple might bump the release of the iPhone 6 back up to the summer, or even spring -- perhaps even as soon as May. Unfortunately, a recent announcement by one of Apple's suppliers quashes that theory and plants the iPhone 6's likely debut in the fall. In a recent financial report, GT Advanced Technologies Inc. -- Apple's new sapphire crystal component producer for displays -- announced it expected a major revenue boost in the second half of the year, pointing to a later iPhone debut.