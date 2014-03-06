News Column: Slowing sales makes me want GoPro Minyanville By MICHAEL COMEAU/MINYANVILLE March 6, 2014 4:23 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email We really are post-PC. This week, IDC said worldwide PC shipments fell 9.8% in 2013, marking the worst decline on record. Sales are expected to drop an additional 6.1% in 2014 to 295.9 million before falling to 291.7 million in 2018, implying a cumulative annual growth rate of negative 0.36%. The cause? Economic pressures and competition from other devices. Other devices, of course, means tablets and smartphones, which aren't doing as well you might expect For full-year 2013, IDC estimated the tablet market grew by 50.6%, but there was a significant slowdown by Q4, which saw 28.2% growth. And smartphone sales were up 39% though growth is expected to drop to 19% in 2014. Full story at Minyanville. By MICHAEL COMEAU/MINYANVILLE Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.