Column: Slowing sales makes me want GoPro

By MICHAEL COMEAU/MINYANVILLE
We really are post-PC.

This week, IDC said worldwide PC shipments fell 9.8% in 2013, marking the worst decline on record.

Sales are expected to drop an additional 6.1% in 2014 to 295.9 million before falling to 291.7 million in 2018, implying a cumulative annual growth rate of negative 0.36%.

The cause? Economic pressures and competition from other devices.

Other devices, of course, means tablets and smartphones, which aren't doing as well you might expect

For full-year 2013, IDC estimated the tablet market grew by 50.6%, but there was a significant slowdown by Q4, which saw 28.2% growth.

And smartphone sales were up 39% though growth is expected to drop to 19% in 2014.

