LATEST PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
News

Column: Three next big things from Amazon

Minyanville

Minyanville

By CAROL KOPP/MINYANVILLE
Print

It had to happen sooner or later. Amazon stock tanked nearly 10% in early trading Friday as investors absorbed the company's outlook for yet another quarter in which current profits will be sacrificed for investment in the future.

The company's guidance for the current quarter includes additional growth in revenue but another loss on the bottom line. It pegs its profit shortfall at $55 million to $455 million, a curiously wide range, which raises more questions than it answers. That compares with a modest $79 million profit in the same quarter a year earlier.

Amazon has consistently traded short-term profits for ambitious long-term investments -- like a warehouse system that stretches from coast to coast and the impossibly low-priced Kindle Fire tablet line, to name just two.

It's a strategy, and it's one that took Amazon from bookstore to mega-store for everything in a few short years. But Wall Street is sending a message that it's fed up with that.

Full story at Minyanville.

By CAROL KOPP/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants