Come out and play: New toy store and play studio opens in Brooklyn | amNewYork

A new toy store and play studio opened in Clinton Hill in Brooklyn on Nov. 9. Toyish Lab debuts at Gates Avenue and St. James Place and will offer pent up kids and grownups a chance to play and get creative, while adhering to COVID-safety rules, according to the business’s founder and CEO.

“COVID-19 has kept us stuck inside for months, so we feel that now is the right time to share a safe space with the community where kids can express themselves creatively,” said Assaf Eshet in a statement.

The play haven is focused on Eshet’s creation called Clixo, a building toy that’s somewhere between origami and classic blocks, which allows for open-ended fun and imagination, according to the designer.

“With our new space, kids and adults alike can experience firsthand the freeing nature of Clixo and how it’s changing the way we play,” he said. “For so long we’ve had this perfectionist mindset around life, but we are building the tools to help everyone get back to open-ended play and imaginative thinking.”

The workshop includes a full magnetic wall to hang creations, modular pedestals for individual playtime, and chandeliers built entirely out of Clixo.

To maintain a safe environment amid the pandemic, Toyish Lab follows all guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All visitors will have their temperatures checked upon entry and must sign a contact tracing waiver. Masks and social distancing are required at all time, and the studio will provide hand sanitizer and three separate sinks for hand washing.

The company has also installed an advanced air filtration system.

They highly encouraging scheduling a visit in advance, but individual or small group walk-ins are allowed, according to the firm.

Toyish Lab at 109 Gates Ave. at St. James Place in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, www.myclixo.com. Open Monday-Friday 11 am-6 pm. Weekend hours available upon enquiry. To schedule a reservation, email hello@myclixo.com.