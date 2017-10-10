A man in his 20s was arrested on Tuesday after he bit a security guard at a midtown comic book store, then jumped out of a second-floor window, police said.

The man, who was allegedly a known shoplifter of Midtown Comics on the corner of 40th Street and Seventh Avenue, was approached by a guard and asked to leave.

The guard then asked him to sign an affidavit agreeing that if he ever came back, he’d be arrested, police said. The man initially agreed, but then changed his mind.

He allegedly bit the guard on the neck or shoulder, according to police, before running through the store and up to the second floor.

There, in attempt to evade security, he lept from the second floor window onto the sidewalk.

The man was taken into custody and then transported to Bellevue Hospital Center for treatment.