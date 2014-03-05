Coney Island breaking ground on new Thunderbolt Monday

Expect a new joy ride at Luna Park this Memorial Day weekend — its first-ever vertical-lift steel roller coaster, the new Thunderbolt.

Coney Island’s first new custom roller coaster since 1927, the year the Cyclone was built, will reach speeds of 55 miles per hour and stand 115 feet tall. “The approximately two-minute ride begins with a jaw-dropping 90-degree vertical drop,” according to a news release from Luna Park’s parent company.

The amusement park will break ground on the roller coaster, being built by Zamperla S.p.A, on Monday where the original wooden Thunderbolt stood for more than 60 years.