Coney Island businesses come together to distribute over 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to-go

Thanksgiving has always been a season of the most kindness and good deeds, and this year is no exception.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Coney Island Gospel Assembly will again partner with the Alliance for Coney Island, Gargiulo’s Restaurant, La Tombola Restaurant, and Luna Park in Coney Island to host their annual community Thanksgiving meal distribution.

“It is an honor to continue our tradition of over 60 years of serving Coney Island’s neediest and continue these partnerships.,” Pr. Constance Hulla of the Coney Island Gospel Assembly said. “The pandemic has made this event even more important and we are glad to partner with many stakeholders to bring Coney Islanders a hot homemade meal for the holiday.”

Thanks to the generous donations from local businesses and supporters including Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Councilmember Mark Treyger, State Senator Diane Savino, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, A&J Produce, Brooklyn Cyclones, Coney Island Starbucks, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, Gargiulo’s Restaurant, iStar, Kings Highway Bakery, La Tombola Restaurant, Liberty Coca-Cola, Luna Park in Coney Island, PCS Security and the Rotary Club of Verrazano, the Gospel Assembly will be able to continue their long-served tradition of offering a free Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

A hundred turkeys were donated from Amazin’ Mets Foundation. With the help of three dozen volunteers, over 1,000 ready-to-go meals will be prepared on Thanksgiving. Not only turkey will be donated, meals will include stuffing, potatoes, fresh fruit, beverages, and dessert. The place to get a holiday meal will be La Tombola Restaurant (2102 Boardwalk West), which is located on the Boardwalk at West 21st Street. Available for pick up from 12 to 3 p.m.

“Thanksgiving has always been a special day for me and my family! The Coney Island Gospel Assembly has taught us how to share all our gifts and extend them to our neighbors,” said Nino Russo, Co-Owner of Gargiulo’s Restaurant and La Tombola Restaurant.