Coney Island carousel gets spot on National Register

An iconic Coney Island attraction is now a nationally recognized structure.

U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand announced Tuesday that the B&B Carousell is now part of the National Register of Historical Places, which gives the 110-year-old ride protections and support for future restoration.

Gillibrand pushed the register to consider the attraction because it is one of the oldest carousels in Coney Island.

“B&B Carousell has proven to be a staple of Coney Island since the 1930s and shaped much of the history of the amusement park,” she said in a statement.

The carousel was built in 1906 and originally operated in New Jersey and relocated to different spots until it settled in its home on Surf Avenue in 1932. The city bought the carousel in 2005, placed it in temporary storage at the Brooklyn Army terminal and shipped it to Ohio in 2008 for an extensive restoration project.

It returned to Coney Island at the three years ago.