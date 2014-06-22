Congressman Charles Rangel nabs last-minute endorsement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo endorsed Rep. Charles Rangel yesterday, saying the 22-term congressman deserves another two years.

“His experience, seniority and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of New Yorkers continue to make him a critical voice in standing up to the tea party extremism that is threatening to take over Washington,” Cuomo said.

He lauded Rangel, who has been endorsed by former president Bill Clinton and senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, as a “strong, progressive leader” who consistently delivered for his constituents.

Rangel said he was honored to have Cuomo’s endorsement.

He leads his challenger, state Sen. Adriano Espaillat by 13 points in the Democratic primary, according to a recent NY1/Siena College poll.