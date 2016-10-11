Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Construction worker dies in Brooklyn after being hit with crane equipment, NYPD says

Lauren Cook
October 11, 2016
1 min read
Paul Kenedy was struck and killed by a piece of crane equipment at a construction site in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

Paul Kenedy, 43, of the Bronx, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Paul Kenedy was struck and killed by a piece of crane equipment at a construction site in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, police said.
Paul Kenedy was struck and killed by a piece of crane equipment at a construction site in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

A construction worker was killed on Tuesday when he was struck by a piece of crane equipment in Brooklyn, according to police.

Paul Kenedy, 43, of the Bronx, was struck by a piece of the crane as he was exiting the machine’s cab at a construction site at 61 Bond St. around 1:20 p.m., police said.

When first responders arrived, Kenedy was found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head and body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A source said the Department of Buildings also responded to the scene and issued a full stop-work order. The department has launched an investigation, the source said.

Police said the medical examiner’s office will determine Kenedy’s cause of death.

Lauren Cook

View all posts

You may also like