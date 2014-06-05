Construction worker falls to his death in Queens elevator shaft

A construction worker fell to his death Thursday at a school that is under construction in Sunnyside, police said.The 45-year-old …

The 45-year-old man, who’s name was not released, was working on the elevator of a six-story building when he fell down the shaft to the basement around 8:15 a.m., police said.

He was on a platform in the elevator shaft wearing a safety harness, though it wasn’t connected to a lifeline, said Buildings Department spokeswoman Kelly Magee. The building, on 42nd Street, had two open violations from April for operating a crane without approval or proper license.

On Thursday, seven violations and a full stop-work order were issued against the building, Magee said.

Also, a man in his 30s who was working on the fourth floor was injured by falling debris caused by the worker’s fall, police said. Both men were installing new elevators in the building at the time, Magee said.

The workers were both taken to Elmhurst General Hospital where the first worker was pronounced dead. Police said the other man was listed in stable condition.