Contractor crushed to death at MTA facility

DAN RIVOLI
August 5, 2014
Nick Cavataio was pronounced dead after a piece of equipment fell onto his head.

A 62-year-old man working at an MTA facility in the Bronx was crushed to death yesterday while unloading equipment, police and transportation officials said.

Nick Cavataio of Strasburg, Pennsylvania, employed by a contractor working with MTA Bridges and Tunnels, was pronounced dead after a 2,700-pound piece of power equipment fell onto his head from a truck at an administrative building near the Throgs Neck Expressway around 8 a.m.

The contractor was installing the equipment, called an Uninterruptible Power Supply, as part of a project to upgrade the building’s electrical supply during an

NYPD and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating Cavataio’s death, officials said.

