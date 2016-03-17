Cookie Monster bakes cookies in new iPhone 6s ad for Apple

Cookie Monster reminds us just how much he loves cookies in this new ad.

Does anyone love cookies more than Cookie Monster? Probably not.

The famous blue Muppet demonstrates just that in a new iPhone 6s ad released on YouTube Wednesday.

The ad, promoting the phone’s hands-free Siri technology, features Cookie Monster baking cookies, of course, with the help of Siri.

The video is an exercise in patience for the Muppet as he tries, hilariously, to pass the time until his cookies are ready. Luckily, while Siri may keep Cookie Monster company, he at least doesn’t have to worry about sharing any of the gooey baked goods when they’re done.