Cop arrested for allegedly shooting man in Westchester

A seemingly drunk, off-duty NYPD officer was arrested Tuesday night in Westchester after he allegedly shot a man six times, authorities said.

Brendan Cronin, 27, was charged with assault in the first degree, officials said. Cronin allegedly shot the passenger of another car after sitting at a red light. The victim is in stable condition. Cronin pleaded not guilty at his arraignment yesterday and was suspended without pay, police said. “We will vigorously be fighting these charges,” his laywer said.