Cop arrested for child porn

Wu, 34, was held on $50,000 bail on Monday.

An NYPD police officer was charged with possession of child pornography this week, said a spokeswoman for the Queens district attorney’s office.

Yong Wu, 34, was held on $50,000 bail Monday after he allegedly shared “at least 60 files” of the porn on a peer-to-peer network, according to the complaint.

Videos were allegedly recovered featuring 8- to 12-year-old girls. One showed a child engaged in a sexual act with an adult male.

His computers were seized as part of a search warrant.

Wu was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday and appeared in court later that afternoon, according to the spokeswoman.

His next court date is May 15.

A request for comment from Wu’s lawyer was not retured in time for deadline Tuesday evening.