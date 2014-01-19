Cop arrested on Staten Island after early morning accident

An NYPD police officer was awaiting arraignment Sunday night after being arrested for drunk driving and refusing to take a …

An NYPD police officer was awaiting arraignment Sunday night after being arrested for drunk driving and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

Leif Tjornhom, 28, a six-year veteran of the force, was the driver in a motor vehicle accident at Sanders Street and Forest Avenue in Graniteville, Staten Island shortly before 5 a.m. but refused to obey an order to take a breathalyzer and was placed into custody, said a police spokeswoman, who was not able to provide details about the crash. Attorney information for Tjornhom, who was suspended without pay, was unavailable.