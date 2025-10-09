BREAKING | Cop wounded in shooting at Bronx apartment building, sources say

Police investigate an apartment building hallway in the Bronx where a cop was shot on Oct. 9, 2025.

Police have launched an investigation in the Bronx after a cop was injured in a shooting on Thursday night, sources said.

The shooting happened inside an apartment building at 1015 East Gun Hill Road, near Paulding Avenue, in Williamsbridge at about 10:27 p.m. on Oct. 9. The location is within the confines of the 47th Precinct.

Sources familiar with the case said the officer, a sergeant assigned to the 49th Precinct, was injured during a gunfight with a robbery suspect.

It’s believed the sergeant engaged in a physical struggle with the robbery suspect, believed to be an 18-year-old male. Shots were exchanged between the pair, and the suspect was struck by the gunfire, while the sergeant was left with a head wound. The exact nature of the officer’s injuries is not clear.

The wounded officer and suspect were rushed to Jacobi Hospital, sources close to the investigation said. Both were listed in stable condition. The suspect has since been placed in police custody.

Residents of the East Gun Hill Road location said the building, which is mainly comprised of affordable housing units, has been relatively quiet, although domestic disputes have been reported on occasion.

“It’s very alarming to see something like this go down inside the building,” said one resident, Josiah Bermudez. “It’s pretty much unsettling to live here, knowing that somebody’s here and somebody actually has the capacity to [try and] kill a cop.”

On X (formerly Twitter), the NYPD advised residents to avoid the intersection where the shooting took place as part of the ongoing investigation.

An amNewYork reporter is en route to the scene. This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for updates.