Cop shot in Crown Heights

The police officer is in stable condition, the NYPD said.

UPDATE: A man accused of wounding a rookie police officer in a shooting in Crown Heights is facing a series of charges, including aggravated attempted murder and assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

Police announced the charges against suspect Rashun Robinson on Thursday. The wounded police officer was in stable condition at the hospital.

Robinson also faces charges of attempted murder and criminal use and possession of a firearm.

ORIGINAL: A rookie cop was shot Wednesday as he and his partner tried to bust two alleged fare evaders on a Crown Heights bus.

Officer James Li, 26, and his partner, 30-year-old Randy Chow, pulled two men off the back of a B46 bus heading south on Empire Boulevard at Utica Avenue at 5 p.m. after allegedly witnessing them entering in the rear without paying a fare.

When officers removed them from the bus, a short chase ensued and Rashun Robinson, 28, turned around and shot at them three times from as close as five feet away, according to the NYPD. Li was struck and injured in his upper left and right thighs, as well as his groin, Chief of Department Philip Banks said at a news conference at Kings County Hospital where both officers were treated.

Li returned fire five times and Chow twice, Banks said. Chow had ringing in his ears after the shooting. Robinson was not injured by the return fire from officers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Bill Bratton visited the officers.

“They did everything a good cop does and they’ve only been on the job for a few months, and yet they responded like seasoned veterans,” de Blasio said.

Bratton praised the officers

“Both are awake, alert and in good spirits,” Bratton said at a news conference.

After being shot, witnesses aided Li as responding officers arrived to the scene.

Witnesses also directed officers in the direction of the alleged shooter, who was apprehended in the hallway of 455 Schenectedy Ave. on the 5th floor. Officers recovered a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber gun.

With Matthew Chayes