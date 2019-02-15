News 2nd suspect sought in Queens robbery that led to NYPD friendly-fire death "There's somebody else that we're looking for," Commissioner James O'Neill said in a radio interview. A second suspect was being sought after an NYPD detective was killed while responding to an attempted robbery of a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill on Tuesday. Bullet holes were visible in the store windows the next day. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated February 15, 2019 12:07 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The NYPD is looking for a second suspect in the attempted robbery of a Queens T-Mobile store that led to the friendly-fire death of Det. Brian Simonsen, the police commissioner said in a radio interview Friday morning. “There’s somebody else that we’re looking for, I don’t want to go too deep into it,” Commissioner James O'Neill said on the “The Joe Piscopo Morning Show” on AM 970. “[NYPD Chief of Detectives] Dermot Shea and his people from the detective bureau are out there and anybody that was involved in this… will be apprehended and they’ll face justice and face consequences.” The NYPD did not immediately release more details about the suspect. Simonsen, 42, of Calverton, Long Island, was a 19-year veteran at the 102nd Precinct. He was fatally shot in the chest Tuesday after responding to the attempted robbery at the store on 120th Street, near Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill. When he, his sergeant, Matthew Gorman, and other officers arrived, robbery suspect Christopher Ransom charged at them with an imitation pistol, police have said. The officers opened fire, and Simonsen, Gorman and Ransom were hit. A total of 42 shots were fired. Gorman, who was hit in the leg, was released from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center Thursday. Ransom, 27, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, first- and second-degree robbery, assault and menacing and was in stable condition at NewYork Presbyterian-Queens in Flushing. He was described as a “career criminal” who has previously been arrested for multiple larcenies, a violation of an order of protection and criminal impersonation of a police officer. He was expected to be arraigned Friday in Queens. At Ransom's former home on St. John’s Place in Crown Heights, neighbors said they were shocked by his arrest. Residents said he used to live there with his mother, Gloria, and he moved away in recent months. “I was broken. I was really broken. Shocked to my bones,” said neighbor Carmen Favourite, 70, who has known Ransom for years. “The kid that I know, I don’t know that other side or even any inclination . . . I cried yesterday. I am still shocked.” Favourite said she saw his mother Wednesday, “She said, ‘I’m not doing well.’” With Newsday By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Funeral for Det. Brian Simonsen to be held next weekSimonsen was killed by friendly fire at the scene of an attempted robbery in Queens. Cops in detective's friendly-fire death fired 42 rounds: NYPDChristopher Ransom was charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter, robbery, assault and menacing, police said. NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen known as 'Smiles'"He could make friends with perfect strangers ... Everybody knows Smiles." Queens detective killed in 'tragic case of friendly fire': NYPDDet. Brian Simonsen was responding to an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store, Commissioner O'Neill said. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.