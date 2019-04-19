LATEST PAPER
Cop shot in Washington Heights released from hospital to cheers from fellow officers

Officer Justin Vartanian, 34, was shot in the armpit Thursday afternoon while confronting a suspect in a parking lot, police said.

On Thursday, an NYPD officer was shot and another officer narrowly missed being hit in a confrontation that left the suspect dead in Washington Heights, authorities said.

By Lauren Cook


An NYPD officer who was injured in a deadly shootout with a suspect in a Washington Heights parking lot was released from the hospital on Friday.

Officer Justin Vartanian, 34, walked out of Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital in Morningside Heights to cheers and applause from his brothers in blue as other officers saluted.

Vartanian, of Long Island, was responding to a report of gunfire in the area of 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue on Thursday when he encountered the suspect, according to police. He chased the man, who's name has not been released by police, to a parking lot on Broadway just north of 187th Street, where the two exchanged gunfire, cops said.

The five-year veteran of the department was shot in the armpit as his partner in the 34th Precinct anti-crime unit was pulling into the parking lot in an unmarked police vehicle, according to investigators. The suspect also shot at the arriving officer, who returned fire and hit the man in the chest. 

He was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, police said. His name was being held pending family notification.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, speaking at a news briefing on the shooting Thursday night, said the officers' confrontation with the suspect "provided another reminder of how brave and dedicated police officers face grave threats every day keeping this city safe."

