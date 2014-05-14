Cop struck by van in East Harlem

The officer was struck by the van’s mirror 120th Street and Park Avenue.

An NYPD patrol car. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

A cop was recovering from injuries Wednesday after he was struck by a van in East Harlem while on duty, the NYPD said.

The unidentified officer was struck by the van’s mirror while he was at 120th Street and Park Avenue, not too far from the 25th Precinct, around 12:30 p.m., a police spokeswoman said. He was allegedly transporting a suspect to Manhattan central booking when that suspect escaped, according to reports.

The cop was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and listed in stable condition. The suspect was caught near by and it was not known what happened to the driver of the van, reports said.

Cops were still investigating the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.