Christopher Coachman of the Bronx accused of strangling girlfriend: police

A Bronx man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death Sunday evening and then called her friend about it, police said.

Alexis Beck, 48, was found in the rear bedroom of Christopher Coachman’s Williamsbridge apartment just after 6:20 p.m., police said. Coachman then allegedly called Beck’s friend, who called police.

Coachman, 50, later allegedly made statements to investigators implicating himself in Beck’s murder, police said.

He was charged with second-degree murder and second degree strangulation. Coachman was in police custody Monday afternoon and could not be reached for comment