Tyquan Manassa was arrested for allegedly slashing two men at a Queens subway station.

Police arrested a man who allegedly slashed two people in less than ten minutes at a Queens subway station in an apparent random act.

Manhattan resident Tyquan Manassa, 28, was charged with four counts of assault in connection to the incident.

According to police, at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, Manassa allegedly was stalking the southbound E platform at the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station when he pulled out a sharp object. Manassa then allegedly approached a 42-year-old man from behind and then slashed him across the forehead.

Police said that Manassa then allegedly slashed a 50-year-old man across his face. Both attacks allegedly occurred within a ten-minute span.

The 42-year-old man was taken to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital, while the 50-year-old victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, both in stable condition.

Manassa was taken into custody on Nov. 21 after he was found at a homeless shelter on Randall’s Island. Sources familiar with the investigation told amNewYork that Manassa allegedly broke property at the shelter, and when he was arrested, the officers realized he was wanted for the slashing.