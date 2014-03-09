Cops crack down on illegal dirt bike activity

After an officer was dragged by an ATV rider, cops are responding.

The brakes were put on riders rolling around Manhattan on illegal dirt bikes over the weekend.

Officers arrested three people and confiscated eight vehicles while conducting a citywide crackdown on drivers illegally riding dirt bikes and ATVs.

The sting was in response to an incident involving an ATV rider who dragged an officer in Brooklyn last week.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, officers patrolling Manhattan on foot looking for illegal bikes saw 28-year-old Donovan Hibbert, of Harlem, riding recklessly near 2nd Avenue, police said.

The officers caught up with Hibbert after he feld on foot and arrested him following a brief struggle, police said.

He was charged with reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. Two dirt bikes that were abandoned in the vicinity were confiscated by the NYPD.

Around the same time, two other cops in an unmarked vehicle saw Andy Hernandez, 21, of Harlem, riding an unregistered dirt bike on Broadway, between 137th and 138th streets, the NYPD said. Hernandez allegedly ditched his bike and ran up to the rooftop of a building on 138th Street.

Cops caught Hernandez after chasing him from rooftop to rooftop. He was charged with several criminal counts including criminal trespass, police said. The NYPD confiscated his 2008 KTM 125 CC dirt bike.

Officers also arrested Samuel Lopez, 41, an off-duty sanitation department employee, for driving wildly on his camouflage-colored ATV Saturday, police said.

He was seen allegedly driving in and out of traffic near Madison Avenue at East 135th Street. Cops caught up with him at a gas station while he was refueling and arrested on multiple charges, police said. The officers confiscated his vehicle.

Another ATV driver who was at the gas station fled on foot and left his vehicle, which that was also taken by the officers, the NYPD said.

Last week, cops arrested Kenny Ortiz, 31, after he allegedly dragged a detective 200 feet with his ATV after the office tried to arrest him in Brooklyn.