Cops cuff man for shooting alleged gang member in Brooklyn

Cops arrested a man in connection to a shooting that claimed a man’s life in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Authorities say that at 4:53 p.m. on Oct. 1, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the lobby of 557 46th St. in Sunset Park. Upon their arrival, officers found 21-year-old Jorge Sanango, who had been shot in the chest.

Paramedics rushed Sanango to Lutheran Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries.

Sources familiar with the investigation noted it was the second time Sanango, who was an alleged gang member, had been shot there in more than three months.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested 20-year-old Jessie Medina in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.