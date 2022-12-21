Police cuffed Wednesday the suspect they say is responsible for stabbing a man to death in Midtown earlier this month.

Thirty-five-year-old John Wright is accused of murdering 24-year-old Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6. According to police sources, an argument broke out between the pair just after 11 p.m. in front of a parking garage located at 350 West 42 Street. The fight appeared to have broken out after one of the men asked the other for a cigarette, which then dramatically escalated.

Wright allegedly stabbed Rosario in the torso before fleeing the scene on foot. EMS rushed Rosario to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

Cops cuffed Wright for the brutal crime just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 21. The murder suspect was led out of the Midtown South Precinct in cuffs later that afternoon.

Wright is facing a murder charge and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree. Police sources also state that Wright is currently homeless.