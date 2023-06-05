Cops cuff woman who allegedly pushed teen onto Queens subway tracks

A woman was cuffed Monday morning after apparently pushing a female straphanger onto a Woodhaven subway track, police said.

According to police sources an 18-year-old was standing at the 75 St-Elderts Lane train station, which provides J and Z line service, at around 10:30 a.m. on June 5 when she was shoved onto the roadbed. Police said the victim did not make contact with any trains or the third rail and was able to climb out of the tracks.

The teenager was treated at the scene for lacerations to the knee. Another woman was arrested for the attack and charges are pending. A motive for the potentially deadly assault remains unclear.

This follows a disturbing trend of subway pushes with a 25-year-old homeless man punching and shoving a 54-year-old man onto the tracks of a southbound R train in Sunset Park last week. A suspect was also arrested in this incident.

The MTA declined to comment on the spate of pushes.

Additional reporting by Ben Brachfeld.