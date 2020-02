Police are investigating the second attempted rape in the subway system in the last week.On Saturday, a woman was attacked …

On Saturday, a woman was attacked as she left the Cathedral Parkway-110th Street station in Morningside Heights. The suspect is described as about 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. The incident came two days after another woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on a No. 3 train in Harlem. Police said the suspect exposed himself to the victim, followed her and then attacked her.