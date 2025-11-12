Cops hunt for man behind string of daylight robberies targeting Manhattan and Bronx pedestrians

The NYPD released these images of the alleged suspect behind at least 17 incidents across Manhattan and The Bronx.

Police in the Bronx and Manhattan are searching for a suspect allegedly connected to at least 17 robberies, most of them armed, across the two boroughs.

The NYPD said the suspect, sometimes working with an accomplice, has approached victims on scooters or mopeds, brandishing a firearm and demanding jewelry, cash, or bikes.

The robberies have occurred since mid-September in broad daylight across multiple precincts, from the South Bronx to the Upper East Side, Midtown, and Lower Manhattan.

The spree began on September 14, when two men on a two-wheeled vehicle approached a 31-year-old man at Clay Avenue and East 167th Street in the Bronx, displayed a gun, and made off with the victim’s two-wheeled vehicle.

In the weeks that followed, police said the same pattern repeated: thieves speeding up to victims on two-wheeled vehicles, brandishing weapons, and snatching necklaces, bracelets, and in some cases, the victims’ bikes.

Some incidents turned violent. On September 30, near White Plains Road and Cruger Avenue, a 49-year-old woman was struck in the head with a firearm after the suspect removed a chain from her neck. She refused medical attention at the scene, police said. Earlier that same morning, a 36-year-old man at 2009 Cruger Avenue had two chains forcibly removed by a suspect on a two-wheeled vehicle.

On October 19, within a three-hour span, four robberies were reported in Manhattan’s 19th Precinct, from East 68th Street to East 90th Street, involving the same tactics: a man on a two-wheeled vehicle, a firearm, and demands for property. In one case, the suspect took $12; in others, no property was stolen.

The most recent known incident occurred on November 10, in front of 2 Charlton Street in SoHo. A 59-year-old man was approached by the gunman, who demanded his bag. During a struggle, the suspect fired a shot before fleeing westbound on a two-wheeled vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The NYPD released surveillance images on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation and is urging anyone with information to contact the authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.