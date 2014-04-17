Cops ID person of interest in shooting of Brooklyn boy

Investigators identified a person of interest on Thursday in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Brooklyn earlier this week.

Police are searching for Kareem Potomont, 21, in connection with the shooting of the Gama Droiville.

On Tuesday, police released a chilling video in which a man can be seen running, crouched, and raising his gun. Police said Potomont is the man in that video.

Droiville was shot in the head at about noon on Monday while walking with his aunt in front of Avenue Pizza II on Flatbush Avenue. He was waiting for the bus, said Council Member Mathieu Eugene.

A second 24-year-old man, who police said may have been the intended target, was also shot in the leg.

Droiville will most likely lose his right eye, said Eugene, who visited the family at Kings County Hospital Center on Thursday.

Eugene, who represents parts of Brooklyn, called Droiville’s family “resiliant” and said they spent the day all together, surrounding the young boy with food.

“He has a very strong spirit,” he said about Droiville. “This is a shock. It is unfortunate to see that a young person, 13 years old, he did nothing wrong. He was just waiting for the bus. Just imagine the implication of this situation on his life.”

Potomont, who is from Brooklyn, could not be reached for comment.