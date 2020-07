Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating a slashing that left a man injured in Manhattan on Thursday.

According to police, at 9:40 p.m. on July 16, the NYPD responded to a call regarding an assault in the vicinity of 6th Avenue and West 129th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man, who had been slashed in the chest at the location.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.