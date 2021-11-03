Cops looking for car involved in police chase and shooting in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating a police-involved car chase and shooting that took place in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.

At 4:13 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers from the 75th Precinct saw a car, a Honda CRV, driving the wrong way on Wyona Street at Jamaica Avenue. The driver rammed the car into the police car, leading an officer to fire multiple rounds at the car.

In the process, the cop car appears to have hit a pole while in pursuit of the car. The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers are canvassing the area for the vehicle, which is described as a Honda CRV with the New Jersey plate M63-NMW.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.