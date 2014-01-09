Cops release photo of suspect in subway station coat robbery

Cops released a photo Thursday of a suspect involved in a Harlem robbery in which the victim was allegedly tricked …

Cops released a photo Thursday of a suspect involved in a Harlem robbery in which the victim was allegedly tricked into a robbery through Facebook.

On Nov. 30, around 6 p.m., a 17-year-old went to the E 180 Street train station to meet one of three suspects, after communicating on Facebook, to exchange his Pelle Pelle jacket for a different one, police said. When the suspect met his Facebook “friend,” two other individuals allegedly approached him, one of whom brandished a knife.

The Facebook friend then stole the jacket and fled with the other two men. No one was injured in the incident.