Brooklyn

Cops seek gunman who killed man in Brooklyn in Christmas Eve shooting

By Posted on
police at a crime scene in Brooklyn
Police are looking for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives are searching for the suspect who left a man dead in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve.

Police say that the gun violence erupted just after 9:45 a.m. at Powell Street and Belmont Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers from the 73rd Precinct found the victim, a 46-year-old man, who was shot in the chest.

He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, where he ultimately died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing. 

Though Officers are looking for a black man in a yellow and black hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips. All tips will remain confidential.

