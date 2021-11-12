Cops seek help in identifying victim in Lower East Side fire

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is calling on the public’s help to identify the victim of a Lower East Side fire that took place last week.

According to police, at 4:55 p.m. on Nov. 5 authorities responded to a fire at 60 Pitt Street. Upon their arrival, officers found an unconscious man with severe burns to his torso and lower body, laying in a stairwell. Paramedics rushed him to New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Nathaniel Terry, 27, was taken into custody shortly afterward without incident and later charged with attempted murder, assault and arson.

The victim has yet to be identified and is in critical condition at the hospital. Police say he had no identification on him and is described as a white man with dark-colored hair who was found wearing a black jacket, black sweater and dark-colored pants. Photos of the victim from nearby surveillance footage were released on Nov. 11.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.