Cops seek suspect in Harlem subway slashing

Cops said the victim was slashed by a man waiting on a subway platform.

Police are looking for a suspect who slashed a straphanger at a subway station in Harlem early Sunday.

Cops said that a 27-year-old male victim was slashed by a man waiting on a subway platform after the victim argued with a woman on a southbound 2 train just after 3 a.m.

The man got off the train at the 110th Street station and was confronted by a male suspect over his argument with the female straphanger, according to police. The two men allegedly fought, and the suspect slashed the victim over his left eye with a knife, cops said.

Both the suspect and the woman then fled the station following the slashing, cops said.

Police described the suspect as 6-feet-2-inches and 200 pounds. Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.