Cops seek suspect who tried to rape 8-year-old girl in the Bronx

Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to rape an 8-year-old girl in the Bronx this weekend.

The NYPD says the 8-year-old girl was entering her building just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, when a man put his arms around her mouth and put his hand down her pants.

The man fled on foot when the victim started to scream, police say. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said the suspect is believed to be about 5-foot-9 and 156 pounds. He was clean shaven and wearing a dark baseball cap at the time of the alleged attack.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.