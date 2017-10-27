Two NYPD narcotics officers have been indicted on charges in connection with the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman last month in Brooklyn, law enforcement and legal sources said Friday.

The two officers, identified as Eddie Martins and Richard Hall, allegedly arrested the woman on drug charges and then forced her to have sex in a police van parked in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, one of the sources said.

A spokeswoman for the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the case. An NYPD spokesman said there had been no official word of indictments but both officers were suspended Friday without pay.

Mark Bederow, the attorney for Martins, declined to comment. John Arlia, who is representing Hall, also didn’t return a call for comment.

Michael David, a civil attorney representing the alleged victim, also could not be reached.

At an unrelated news availability, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said if the allegations reported earlier about the case were true, the conduct was “disgraceful.”