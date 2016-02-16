Cops shoot gunman in arm near Forest Houses in Bronx: NYPD

No police officers were injured during the encounter.

Police shot a 29-year-old man in the arm on Monday after multiple witnesses reported seeing him waving his gun in the air and shooting it in the Bronx, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was shot once in the right arm or shoulder area just before 3:45 p.m. outside the Forest Houses on Tinton Avenue, near E. 166th Street, police said.

Police were flagged down by a witness in a car who said a man was waving his gun around and pointing it at passing cars. Police said witnesses also reported him firing the gun.

When officers approached the man, police said he wouldn’t drop the gun. He was shot once and taken to Lincoln Medical Center in stable condition.

No police officers were injured during the encounter.

Police said a 9-mm firearm was recovered at the scene.

Cops released video captured of the suspect shortly before his alleged encounter with police. Watch it above.