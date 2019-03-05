LATEST PAPER
29° Good Evening
SEARCH
29° Good Evening
News

Person shot by police in Harlem, NYPD says

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on 114th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Frederick Douglass boulevards, police said.

Police shot a person on 114th Street in

Police shot a person on 114th Street in Harlem on Tuesday, per the NYPD. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne/Theodore Parisienne

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

One person was shot by police in Harlem Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on 114th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Frederick Douglass boulevards, according to cops.

The victim, believed to be a suspect in a crime, was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's and is expected to survive, an NYPD spokesman said.

No officers were shot or seriously injured in the incident, according to the spokesman.

The NYPD said there was a large police presence in the neighborhood because of the investigation and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

After re-registering as a Democrat in October and Bloomberg says he won't run for president after all
Snow is cleared along Broadway as wet snow Scenes from the winter wonderland
National September 11 Memorial & Museum maintenance worker 9/11 Memorial caretaker discusses job
The World Trade Center bombing on Feb. 26, Aftermath of 1993 WTC bombing captured in photos
Police are searching for two suspects they say Police seek suspects in fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout