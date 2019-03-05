News Person shot by police in Harlem, NYPD says The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on 114th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Frederick Douglass boulevards, police said. Police shot a person on 114th Street in Harlem on Tuesday, per the NYPD. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne/Theodore Parisienne By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 5, 2019 7:16 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email One person was shot by police in Harlem Tuesday night, police said. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on 114th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Frederick Douglass boulevards, according to cops. The victim, believed to be a suspect in a crime, was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's and is expected to survive, an NYPD spokesman said. No officers were shot or seriously injured in the incident, according to the spokesman. The NYPD said there was a large police presence in the neighborhood because of the investigation and urged motorists to avoid the area. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.