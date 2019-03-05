One person was shot by police in Harlem Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on 114th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Frederick Douglass boulevards, according to cops.

The victim, believed to be a suspect in a crime, was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's and is expected to survive, an NYPD spokesman said.

No officers were shot or seriously injured in the incident, according to the spokesman.

The NYPD said there was a large police presence in the neighborhood because of the investigation and urged motorists to avoid the area.