Deranged man on Manhattan subway train slashes and bites cops in arrest attempt: NYPD

Two NYPD police officers were injured on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday afternoon after a suspect bit and slashed them.

According to police sources, the bloody assault unfolded inside the West 4th Street station on the E line below 6th Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Authorities said the two cops were attempting to place an erratic, emotionally disturbed person in custody on the Queens-bound E train when he launched an attack.

The individual, who police have yet to identify, produced a sharp object and slashed one cop across the hand, then bit the second officer on the right knee.

Cops were eventually able to place the man in cuffs and arrest him.

Both officers were rushed to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and an evaluation. Charges against him are pending.