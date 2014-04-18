Cops: Woman tried to kidnap baby on 8th Ave

A woman attempted to kidnap an infant on 8th Avenue near 17th Street Thursday, police say.

An eight-month-old child was with his nanny when the suspect tried to grab him from a stroller, according to police. She fled on 8th Avenue, heading south.

Police have identified Tara Anne McDonald, 46, as a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto Crime Stoppers’ website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to CRIMES (274637), then entering TIP577.

