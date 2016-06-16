Corona, Queens attempted rape suspect sought by cops, NYPD says

The attack happened on May 31 near 42nd Avenue and Warren Street, police said.

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted and attempted to rape a woman in Queens late last month, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on May 31 near 42nd Avenue and Warren Street in the neighborhood of Corona around 3:45 a.m., police said.

According to investigators, the suspect grabbed the 33-year-old victim by the throat and demanded she take him to her apartment.

The victim tried to fight her assailant off and was punched in the mouth and stomach several times, police said. The suspect then threw the victim on the ground and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect ran off when the victim yelled for help, according to the NYPD. He was last seen heading east on 42nd Avenue.

On Thursday, police released a surveillance image of the suspect with the hope that someone will recognize him and come forward with information.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.