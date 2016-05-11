Correction officer sexually assaulted girl, 13, NYPD says

The officer was charged with trying to rape a girl, 13, according to court records.

A city corrections officer was charged on Tuesday with trying to rape a 13-year-old girl in Queens earlier this month, according to court records.

Robert Bradley, 42, was held in lieu of $10,000 bail at his arraignment late Wednesday night. He was charged with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bradley first took the teen to his bedroom on May 8th where he attacked her, according to the criminal complaint.

Bradley was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the 112th Precinct, which includes Forest Hills and Rego Park.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 27. An attorney for Bradley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.