Council member Tiffany Caban was among 50 people arrested on Friday afternoon as demonstrators stormed the lobby of Senator Chuck Schumer‘s of Midtown’s office.

About 200 protesters from Jewish Voices for Peace rushed into the lobby of 780 3rd Avenue at just after noon on August 1, which serves as an entry point to both Senator Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand’s offices. The group sat in the lobby, unfurled banners reading “let Gaza live” and “let aid in now,” all the while they banged pots and bans. Some even appeared to weep as they sang “stop staving Gaza” and “let it end.”

Several elected officials joined the act of civil disobedience, including Councilmember Tiffany Cabán and Assembly member Claire Valdez.

When amNewYork asked why Cabán was participating in the protest, she had this to say: “Because stop starving Gaza. The U.S is playing for the starvation and bombing of Gaza.”

The sit-in came shortly after 75% of the Senate, including both NY senators, voted against blocking select weapon sales to the Israeli military, which they say has contributed to catastrophic death toll. Protesters rage that starvation has reached a tipping point in Gaza.

“Jewish teachings compel us to take action to save lives. That is why we support blocking the sales of deadly U.S. weapons to the Israeli military, which is one of the few tools available to members of Congress that could actually, and immediately, save lives,” Rabbi Abby Stein of the Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbinic Council said.

The disruption went on for about an hour until NYPD officers arrived and began cuffing protesters and clearing the lobby. Using zip-ties, cops arrested two at a time. So many were taken into custody that cops used a bus in order to remove the masses.

amNewYork reached out to Senator Schumer and Gillibrand’s offices and are awaiting a response.