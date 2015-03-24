Tens of thousands of counterfeit bills seized at mail facility at JFK

Thousands in counterfeit $100 bills were seized at JFK by U.S. Customs officers.

Thousands in counterfeit $100 bills were seized at Kennedy Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, authorities said Tuesday.

The more than $65,000 in bogus bills were found concealed in placemats and a shoe bag sent through the mail from Ecuador, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. They were seized at an express cargo facility.

“Every day [Customs and Border Protection] officers are protecting the American public from various dangers,” said Robert E. Perez, director of New York field operations for the agency. “This seizure is a testament to the dedication our Officers demonstrate daily in support of CBP’s mission.”

The investigation is ongoing.