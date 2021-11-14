Maggots crawling out of ceiling leads cops to two dead bodies in Bronx apartment

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Officers in the Bronx found two rotting bodies in an apartment on Saturday afternoon which were so decomposed that it caused maggots to develop and spread into the residence below, law enforcement sources said.

Police said the gruesome discovery occurred at about 5:49 p.m. on Nov. 13, when officers from the 46th Precinct made a wellness check at a third-floor apartment located at 2390 Creston Ave. in Fordham Heights.

Sources familiar with the case said the tenant living in the apartment directly below found maggots crawling through their ceiling, and called 911 to investigate.

Authorities said the building’s superintendent let the officers into the third-floor residence. Once inside, the cops spotted the deceased man and woman “severely decomposed” to the point that they were reduced to “piles of rotted flesh,” one law enforcement source described.

The condition of the bodies made it impossible for police to immediately identify the victims, or determine how long they had been deceased or if they had suffered physical trauma, police sources noted.

A firearm was recovered in the living room, police noted.

The bodies were transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the causes of their deaths.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.