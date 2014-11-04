Couple killed when elderly driver loses control of car, slams into light pole in store parking lot

An elderly man crashed his car while exiting a supermarket parking lot in Queens on Monday night, killing both him and his passenger, police said.

The 87-year-old man was leaving the parking lot of BJ’s on 20th Avenue in College Point at about 9:15 p.m. when he lost control of the car and slammed into an unoccupied gray minivan and then a light pole. The 89-year-old female passenger, who police believe was his wife, also died in the crash.

The couple have not been identified pending family notification, police said.